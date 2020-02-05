Jindal Saw Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,987.97 crore, up 1.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,987.97 crore in December 2019 up 1.01% from Rs. 2,958.12 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.55 crore in December 2019 down 35.53% from Rs. 138.91 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 401.56 crore in December 2019 up 0.37% from Rs. 400.09 crore in December 2018.

Jindal Saw EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.80 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.34 in December 2018.

Jindal Saw shares closed at 88.65 on February 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 39.17% returns over the last 6 months and 8.04% over the last 12 months.