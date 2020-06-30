Jindal PolyFilm Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 890.03 crore, down 6.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 890.03 crore in March 2020 down 6.37% from Rs. 950.60 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.21 crore in March 2020 up 131.53% from Rs. 441.47 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.96 crore in March 2020 up 24.19% from Rs. 191.61 crore in March 2019.

Jindal PolyFilm EPS has increased to Rs. 31.79 in March 2020 from Rs. 100.82 in March 2019.

Jindal PolyFilm shares closed at 379.00 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 69.76% returns over the last 6 months and 47.27% over the last 12 months.