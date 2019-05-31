Jindal PolyFilm Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 950.60 crore, up 21.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Poly Films are:
Net Sales at Rs 950.60 crore in March 2019 up 21.82% from Rs. 780.34 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 441.47 crore in March 2019 down 519.43% from Rs. 71.27 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.61 crore in March 2019 up 69.22% from Rs. 113.23 crore in March 2018.
Jindal PolyFilm shares closed at 255.20 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.74% returns over the last 6 months and -6.07% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jindal Poly Films
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|950.60
|879.34
|780.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|950.60
|879.34
|780.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|609.67
|703.35
|555.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|13.83
|-48.98
|-58.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.19
|22.16
|23.63
|Depreciation
|25.91
|25.54
|29.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|168.82
|145.83
|169.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|109.18
|31.44
|60.02
|Other Income
|56.52
|24.79
|24.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|165.70
|56.23
|84.10
|Interest
|11.02
|6.38
|12.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|154.68
|49.85
|71.27
|Exceptional Items
|-482.49
|19.96
|-169.09
|P/L Before Tax
|-327.81
|69.81
|-97.82
|Tax
|113.66
|24.75
|-26.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-441.47
|45.06
|-71.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-441.47
|45.06
|-71.27
|Equity Share Capital
|43.79
|43.79
|43.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-100.82
|10.29
|-16.28
|Diluted EPS
|-100.82
|10.29
|-16.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-100.82
|10.29
|-16.28
|Diluted EPS
|-100.82
|10.29
|-16.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
