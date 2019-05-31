Jindal PolyFilm Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 950.60 crore, up 21.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 950.60 crore in March 2019 up 21.82% from Rs. 780.34 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 441.47 crore in March 2019 down 519.43% from Rs. 71.27 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.61 crore in March 2019 up 69.22% from Rs. 113.23 crore in March 2018.

Jindal PolyFilm shares closed at 255.20 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.74% returns over the last 6 months and -6.07% over the last 12 months.