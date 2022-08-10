Jindal PolyFilm Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,509.52 crore, up 13.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,509.52 crore in June 2022 up 13.1% from Rs. 1,334.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 318.85 crore in June 2022 up 36.96% from Rs. 232.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 483.60 crore in June 2022 up 29.54% from Rs. 373.32 crore in June 2021.

Jindal PolyFilm EPS has increased to Rs. 72.82 in June 2022 from Rs. 53.17 in June 2021.

Jindal PolyFilm shares closed at 1,066.80 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.23% returns over the last 6 months and -6.40% over the last 12 months.