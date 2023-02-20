English
    Jindal PolyFilm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.00 crore, down 90.13% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Poly Films are:

    Net Sales at Rs 134.00 crore in December 2022 down 90.13% from Rs. 1,357.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.00 crore in December 2022 down 81.71% from Rs. 218.71 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.69 crore in December 2022 down 78.31% from Rs. 335.16 crore in December 2021.

    Jindal PolyFilm EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 49.95 in December 2021.

    Jindal PolyFilm shares closed at 650.95 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -38.30% returns over the last 6 months and -41.09% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Poly Films
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations134.00642.691,357.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations134.00642.691,357.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials80.95105.00855.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.72363.38-37.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.5815.6829.49
    Depreciation11.5721.8837.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.50122.71195.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.3214.04276.19
    Other Income79.44212.6920.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.12226.73297.17
    Interest10.419.77-8.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.71216.96305.81
    Exceptional Items--1,126.34--
    P/L Before Tax50.711,343.30305.81
    Tax10.712.7887.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.001,340.52218.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.001,340.52218.71
    Equity Share Capital43.7943.7943.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.14306.1549.95
    Diluted EPS9.14306.1549.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.14306.1549.95
    Diluted EPS9.14306.1549.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:00 am