Jindal PolyFilm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.00 crore, down 90.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.00 crore in December 2022 down 90.13% from Rs. 1,357.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.00 crore in December 2022 down 81.71% from Rs. 218.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.69 crore in December 2022 down 78.31% from Rs. 335.16 crore in December 2021.

Jindal PolyFilm EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 49.95 in December 2021.

Jindal PolyFilm shares closed at 650.95 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -38.30% returns over the last 6 months and -41.09% over the last 12 months.