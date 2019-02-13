Jindal PolyFilm Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 879.34 crore, up 14.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 879.34 crore in December 2018 up 14.49% from Rs. 768.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.06 crore in December 2018 up 14.57% from Rs. 39.33 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.77 crore in December 2018 down 10.65% from Rs. 91.52 crore in December 2017.

Jindal PolyFilm EPS has increased to Rs. 10.29 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.98 in December 2017.

Jindal PolyFilm shares closed at 229.80 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.01% returns over the last 6 months and -35.27% over the last 12 months.