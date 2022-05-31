 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal PolyFilm Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,720.92 crore, up 49.52% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Poly Films are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,720.92 crore in March 2022 up 49.52% from Rs. 1,150.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 492.03 crore in March 2022 up 113.48% from Rs. 230.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 605.70 crore in March 2022 up 103.76% from Rs. 297.26 crore in March 2021.

Jindal PolyFilm EPS has increased to Rs. 112.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 52.64 in March 2021.

Jindal PolyFilm shares closed at 1,092.45 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.19% returns over the last 6 months and 34.43% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Poly Films
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,720.92 1,359.18 1,150.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,720.92 1,359.18 1,150.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,024.81 855.99 780.21
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.46 -36.88 -79.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.84 29.95 33.87
Depreciation 38.72 38.67 36.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 190.36 196.09 173.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 413.73 275.36 207.51
Other Income 153.25 20.92 53.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 566.98 296.28 261.17
Interest 18.79 -8.47 -26.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 548.19 304.75 287.17
Exceptional Items 70.01 -- --
P/L Before Tax 618.20 304.75 287.17
Tax 126.16 86.77 56.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 492.03 217.98 230.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 492.03 217.98 230.48
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 492.03 217.98 230.48
Equity Share Capital 43.79 43.79 43.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 112.37 49.63 52.64
Diluted EPS 112.37 49.63 52.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 112.37 49.63 52.64
Diluted EPS 112.37 49.63 52.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
