    Jindal PolyFilm Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,720.92 crore, up 49.52% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Poly Films are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,720.92 crore in March 2022 up 49.52% from Rs. 1,150.94 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 492.03 crore in March 2022 up 113.48% from Rs. 230.48 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 605.70 crore in March 2022 up 103.76% from Rs. 297.26 crore in March 2021.

    Jindal PolyFilm EPS has increased to Rs. 112.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 52.64 in March 2021.

    Jindal PolyFilm shares closed at 1,092.45 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.19% returns over the last 6 months and 34.43% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Poly Films
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,720.921,359.181,150.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,720.921,359.181,150.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,024.81855.99780.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.46-36.88-79.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.8429.9533.87
    Depreciation38.7238.6736.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses190.36196.09173.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax413.73275.36207.51
    Other Income153.2520.9253.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax566.98296.28261.17
    Interest18.79-8.47-26.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax548.19304.75287.17
    Exceptional Items70.01----
    P/L Before Tax618.20304.75287.17
    Tax126.1686.7756.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities492.03217.98230.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period492.03217.98230.48
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates492.03217.98230.48
    Equity Share Capital43.7943.7943.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS112.3749.6352.64
    Diluted EPS112.3749.6352.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS112.3749.6352.64
    Diluted EPS112.3749.6352.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2022 10:47 am
