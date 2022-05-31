Jindal PolyFilm Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,720.92 crore, up 49.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,720.92 crore in March 2022 up 49.52% from Rs. 1,150.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 492.03 crore in March 2022 up 113.48% from Rs. 230.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 605.70 crore in March 2022 up 103.76% from Rs. 297.26 crore in March 2021.

Jindal PolyFilm EPS has increased to Rs. 112.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 52.64 in March 2021.

Jindal PolyFilm shares closed at 1,092.45 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.19% returns over the last 6 months and 34.43% over the last 12 months.