you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jindal PolyFilm Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 892.18 crore, down 2.5% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Poly Films are:

Net Sales at Rs 892.18 crore in March 2020 down 2.5% from Rs. 915.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.26 crore in March 2020 up 129.02% from Rs. 479.92 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.84 crore in March 2020 up 55.01% from Rs. 153.44 crore in March 2019.

Jindal PolyFilm EPS has increased to Rs. 31.81 in March 2020 from Rs. 109.60 in March 2019.

Jindal PolyFilm shares closed at 379.00 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 69.76% returns over the last 6 months and 47.27% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Poly Films
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations892.18975.62915.03
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations892.18975.62915.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials534.50601.91602.00
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-49.111.8811.49
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost28.5724.5423.22
Depreciation28.9529.9726.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses169.61139.66140.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax179.66177.66111.70
Other Income29.239.8115.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax208.89187.47127.27
Interest17.7015.6513.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax191.19171.82114.06
Exceptional Items-26.66-10.62-510.63
P/L Before Tax164.53161.20-396.57
Tax25.2740.3999.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities139.26120.81-495.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items----28.01
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period139.26120.81-467.91
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-----12.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates139.26120.81-479.92
Equity Share Capital43.7943.7943.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS31.8127.59-109.60
Diluted EPS31.8127.59-109.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS31.8127.59-109.60
Diluted EPS31.8127.59-109.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:11 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Poly Films #Jindal PolyFilm #packaging #Results

