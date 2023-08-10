Jindal PolyFilm Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 831.71 crore, down 47.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 831.71 crore in June 2023 down 47.76% from Rs. 1,592.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.63 crore in June 2023 down 69.02% from Rs. 315.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.38 crore in June 2023 down 56.49% from Rs. 485.78 crore in June 2022.

Jindal PolyFilm EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 72.09 in June 2022.

Jindal PolyFilm shares closed at 665.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.05% returns over the last 6 months and -35.02% over the last 12 months.