    Jindal PolyFilm Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 831.71 crore, down 47.76% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Poly Films are:

    Net Sales at Rs 831.71 crore in June 2023 down 47.76% from Rs. 1,592.21 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.63 crore in June 2023 down 69.02% from Rs. 315.12 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.38 crore in June 2023 down 56.49% from Rs. 485.78 crore in June 2022.

    Jindal PolyFilm EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 72.09 in June 2022.

    Jindal PolyFilm shares closed at 665.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.05% returns over the last 6 months and -35.02% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Poly Films
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations831.71734.031,592.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations831.71734.031,592.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials637.09471.411,031.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.26---3.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.0724.33-54.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.1336.3137.08
    Depreciation50.0543.1042.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses168.47190.41209.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-37.22-31.53329.67
    Other Income198.55245.02113.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax161.33213.49443.06
    Interest28.5125.3216.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax132.82188.17426.41
    Exceptional Items---226.97--
    P/L Before Tax132.82-38.80426.41
    Tax35.07345.30111.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities97.75-384.10315.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period97.75-384.10315.17
    Minority Interest0.01----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.13-0.87-0.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates97.63-384.97315.12
    Equity Share Capital43.7943.7943.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.36-87.9272.09
    Diluted EPS22.36-87.9272.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.36-87.9272.09
    Diluted EPS22.36-87.9272.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

