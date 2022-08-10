 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal PolyFilm Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,592.21 crore, up 18.73% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Poly Films are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,592.21 crore in June 2022 up 18.73% from Rs. 1,341.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 315.12 crore in June 2022 up 35.87% from Rs. 231.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 485.78 crore in June 2022 up 30.09% from Rs. 373.41 crore in June 2021.

Jindal PolyFilm EPS has increased to Rs. 72.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 52.97 in June 2021.

Jindal PolyFilm shares closed at 1,066.80 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.23% returns over the last 6 months and -6.40% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Poly Films
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,592.21 1,720.92 1,341.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,592.21 1,720.92 1,341.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,031.32 1,024.81 869.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -3.71 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -54.83 20.46 -65.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.08 32.84 30.00
Depreciation 42.72 38.72 37.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 209.96 190.36 180.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 329.67 413.73 289.67
Other Income 113.39 153.25 46.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 443.06 566.98 336.08
Interest 16.65 18.79 25.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 426.41 548.19 310.10
Exceptional Items -- 70.01 --
P/L Before Tax 426.41 618.20 310.10
Tax 111.24 126.16 78.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 315.17 492.03 231.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 315.17 492.03 231.92
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.05 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 315.12 492.03 231.92
Equity Share Capital 43.79 43.79 43.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 72.09 112.37 52.97
Diluted EPS 72.09 112.37 52.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 72.09 112.37 52.97
Diluted EPS 72.09 112.37 52.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
