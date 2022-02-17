Jindal PolyFilm Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,359.18 crore, up 27.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,359.18 crore in December 2021 up 27.15% from Rs. 1,068.97 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 217.98 crore in December 2021 up 10.53% from Rs. 197.21 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 334.95 crore in December 2021 down 1.01% from Rs. 338.38 crore in December 2020.

Jindal PolyFilm EPS has increased to Rs. 49.63 in December 2021 from Rs. 45.04 in December 2020.

Jindal PolyFilm shares closed at 1,059.00 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.73% returns over the last 6 months and 117.21% over the last 12 months.