 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jindal Poly Inv Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 760.82 crore, up 475410.94% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 760.82 crore in March 2022 up 475410.94% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.43 crore in March 2022 up 3535.54% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 718.04 crore in March 2022 up 13197.04% from Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2021.

Jindal Poly Inv EPS has increased to Rs. 138.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.03 in March 2021.

Jindal Poly Inv shares closed at 260.00 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.99% returns over the last 6 months

Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 760.82 620.00 0.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 760.82 620.00 0.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 330.11 288.11 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.64 13.09 0.12
Depreciation 150.14 45.22 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -256.74 191.44 -5.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 522.67 82.14 5.29
Other Income 45.23 4.81 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 567.90 86.95 5.40
Interest 32.02 38.78 13.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 535.88 48.17 -8.25
Exceptional Items -301.26 0.62 --
P/L Before Tax 234.62 48.79 -8.25
Tax 33.08 31.63 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 201.55 17.15 -8.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 201.55 17.15 -8.26
Minority Interest -56.12 -- 4.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 145.43 17.15 -4.23
Equity Share Capital 10.51 10.51 10.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 138.35 8.61 -4.03
Diluted EPS 138.35 8.61 -4.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 138.35 8.61 -4.03
Diluted EPS 138.35 8.61 -4.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Jindal Poly Inv #Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.