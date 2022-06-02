Jindal Poly Inv Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 760.82 crore, up 475410.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 760.82 crore in March 2022 up 475410.94% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.43 crore in March 2022 up 3535.54% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 718.04 crore in March 2022 up 13197.04% from Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2021.

Jindal Poly Inv EPS has increased to Rs. 138.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.03 in March 2021.

Jindal Poly Inv shares closed at 260.00 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.99% returns over the last 6 months