    Jindal Poly Inv Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.37 crore, down 98.91% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.37 crore in June 2023 down 98.91% from Rs. 676.99 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.54 crore in June 2023 down 47.26% from Rs. 78.76 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.27 crore in June 2023 down 97.21% from Rs. 260.71 crore in June 2022.

    Jindal Poly Inv EPS has decreased to Rs. 39.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 74.93 in June 2022.

    Jindal Poly Inv shares closed at 538.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.45% returns over the last 6 months and 84.22% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.37905.23676.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.37905.23676.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--431.78296.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.0415.2213.34
    Depreciation0.0064.0471.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.0663.68120.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.27330.51175.31
    Other Income0.007.5313.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.27338.04189.08
    Interest0.3731.7330.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.90306.31158.11
    Exceptional Items35.26-4.200.83
    P/L Before Tax42.16302.11158.94
    Tax0.6279.9145.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.54222.20113.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.54222.20113.11
    Minority Interest---68.39-34.34
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--4.46--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates41.54158.2878.76
    Equity Share Capital10.5110.5110.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS39.52150.5774.93
    Diluted EPS39.52150.5774.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS39.52150.5774.93
    Diluted EPS39.52150.5774.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:11 pm

