Jindal Poly Inv Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.37 crore, down 98.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.37 crore in June 2023 down 98.91% from Rs. 676.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.54 crore in June 2023 down 47.26% from Rs. 78.76 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.27 crore in June 2023 down 97.21% from Rs. 260.71 crore in June 2022.

Jindal Poly Inv EPS has decreased to Rs. 39.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 74.93 in June 2022.

Jindal Poly Inv shares closed at 538.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.45% returns over the last 6 months and 84.22% over the last 12 months.