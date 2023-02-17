Jindal Poly Inv Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 825.82 crore, up 33.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 825.82 crore in December 2022 up 33.2% from Rs. 620.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.01 crore in December 2022 up 191.59% from Rs. 17.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 246.08 crore in December 2022 up 86.18% from Rs. 132.17 crore in December 2021.