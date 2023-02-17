 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal Poly Inv Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 825.82 crore, up 33.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 825.82 crore in December 2022 up 33.2% from Rs. 620.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.01 crore in December 2022 up 191.59% from Rs. 17.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 246.08 crore in December 2022 up 86.18% from Rs. 132.17 crore in December 2021.

Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 825.82 746.64 620.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 825.82 746.64 620.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 454.73 337.45 288.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.67 17.47 13.09
Depreciation 72.26 72.16 45.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 121.29 156.97 191.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 160.87 162.59 82.14
Other Income 12.95 1.02 4.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 173.82 163.61 86.95
Interest 19.82 31.72 38.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 154.00 131.89 48.17
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.62
P/L Before Tax 154.00 131.89 48.79
Tax 49.52 77.92 31.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 104.48 53.96 17.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 104.48 53.96 17.15
Minority Interest -54.47 -59.93 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 50.01 -5.96 17.15
Equity Share Capital 10.51 10.51 10.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 47.58 84.24 8.61
Diluted EPS 47.58 84.24 8.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 47.58 84.24 8.61
Diluted EPS 47.58 84.24 8.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited