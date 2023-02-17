English
    Jindal Poly Inv Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 825.82 crore, up 33.2% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 825.82 crore in December 2022 up 33.2% from Rs. 620.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.01 crore in December 2022 up 191.59% from Rs. 17.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 246.08 crore in December 2022 up 86.18% from Rs. 132.17 crore in December 2021.

    Jindal Poly Inv EPS has increased to Rs. 47.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.61 in December 2021.

    Jindal Poly Inv shares closed at 492.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 71.85% returns over the last 6 months and 55.52% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations825.82746.64620.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations825.82746.64620.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials454.73337.45288.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.6717.4713.09
    Depreciation72.2672.1645.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses121.29156.97191.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax160.87162.5982.14
    Other Income12.951.024.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax173.82163.6186.95
    Interest19.8231.7238.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax154.00131.8948.17
    Exceptional Items----0.62
    P/L Before Tax154.00131.8948.79
    Tax49.5277.9231.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities104.4853.9617.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period104.4853.9617.15
    Minority Interest-54.47-59.93--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates50.01-5.9617.15
    Equity Share Capital10.5110.5110.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS47.5884.248.61
    Diluted EPS47.5884.248.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS47.5884.248.61
    Diluted EPS47.5884.248.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:00 am