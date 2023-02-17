Jindal Poly Inv Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 825.82 crore, up 33.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 825.82 crore in December 2022 up 33.2% from Rs. 620.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.01 crore in December 2022 up 191.59% from Rs. 17.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 246.08 crore in December 2022 up 86.18% from Rs. 132.17 crore in December 2021.

Jindal Poly Inv EPS has increased to Rs. 47.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.61 in December 2021.

Jindal Poly Inv shares closed at 492.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 71.85% returns over the last 6 months and 55.52% over the last 12 months.