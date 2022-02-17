Jindal Poly Inv Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 620.00 crore, up 258232.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 620.00 crore in December 2021 up 258232.21% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.15 crore in December 2021 up 695.67% from Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.17 crore in December 2021 up 1855.18% from Rs. 6.76 crore in December 2020.

Jindal Poly Inv EPS has increased to Rs. 8.61 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.74 in December 2020.

Jindal Poly Inv shares closed at 316.35 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 671.59% returns over the last 6 months