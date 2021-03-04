Jindal Poly Inv Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2020 up 72.32% from Rs. 10.40 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.76 crore in December 2020 up 180.67% from Rs. 8.38 crore in December 2019.

Jindal Poly Inv shares closed at 32.20 on March 01, 2021 (NSE)