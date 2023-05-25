English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jindal Photo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 161.32 crore, up 1613100% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Photo are:

    Net Sales at Rs 161.32 crore in March 2023 up 1613100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 159.94 crore in March 2023 up 17114.89% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.20 crore in March 2023 up 403100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    Jindal Photo EPS has increased to Rs. 155.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.93 in March 2022.

    Jindal Photo shares closed at 360.05 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.85% returns over the last 6 months and 73.52% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Photo
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations161.320.030.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations161.320.030.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.050.05
    Depreciation0.010.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.060.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax161.19-0.10-0.06
    Other Income--0.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax161.19-0.09-0.05
    Interest1.411.411.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax159.78-1.50-1.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax159.78-1.50-1.34
    Tax-0.16-0.37-0.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities159.94-1.13-0.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period159.94-1.13-0.94
    Equity Share Capital10.2610.2610.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS155.91-1.11-0.93
    Diluted EPS155.91-1.11-0.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS155.91-1.11-0.93
    Diluted EPS155.91-1.11-0.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Consumer Goods - Electronic #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Photo #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:22 am