Jindal Photo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 161.32 crore, up 1613100% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.32 crore in March 2023 up 1613100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 159.94 crore in March 2023 up 17114.89% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.20 crore in March 2023 up 403100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Jindal Photo EPS has increased to Rs. 155.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.93 in March 2022.

Jindal Photo shares closed at 360.05 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.85% returns over the last 6 months and 73.52% over the last 12 months.