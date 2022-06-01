 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal Photo Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 90% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Photo are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 90% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022 up 35.17% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Jindal Photo shares closed at 216.40 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.36% returns over the last 6 months and 261.27% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Photo
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 0.02 0.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 0.02 0.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.06
Depreciation 0.01 0.02 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.01 0.08 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 -0.13 -0.02
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.12 --
Interest 1.29 1.30 1.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.34 -1.42 -1.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.34 -1.42 -1.19
Tax -0.40 -0.38 0.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.94 -1.04 -1.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.94 -1.04 -1.45
Equity Share Capital 10.26 10.26 10.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.93 -1.02 -1.41
Diluted EPS -0.93 -1.02 -1.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.93 -1.02 -1.41
Diluted EPS -0.93 -1.02 -1.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:18 pm
