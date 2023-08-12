English
    Jindal Photo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, up 4400% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Photo are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in June 2023 up 4400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 97.76% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 up 326.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

    Jindal Photo shares closed at 324.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.79% returns over the last 6 months and 50.63% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Photo
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.45161.320.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.45161.320.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.060.05
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.060.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.32161.19-0.16
    Other Income0.01----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.33161.19-0.16
    Interest0.361.411.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03159.78-1.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.03159.78-1.57
    Tax---0.16-0.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03159.94-1.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03159.94-1.34
    Equity Share Capital10.2610.2610.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03155.91-1.30
    Diluted EPS-0.03155.91-1.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03155.91-1.30
    Diluted EPS-0.03155.91-1.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 08:44 am

