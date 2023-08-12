Jindal Photo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, up 4400% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in June 2023 up 4400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 97.76% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 up 326.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

Jindal Photo shares closed at 324.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.79% returns over the last 6 months and 50.63% over the last 12 months.