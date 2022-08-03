Jindal Photo Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Photo are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022 down 24.07% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 25% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.
Jindal Photo shares closed at 218.00 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.33% returns over the last 6 months and 198.83% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jindal Photo
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.01
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.06
|-0.13
|Other Income
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.05
|-0.13
|Interest
|1.41
|1.29
|1.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.57
|-1.34
|-1.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.57
|-1.34
|-1.42
|Tax
|-0.23
|-0.40
|-0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.34
|-0.94
|-1.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.34
|-0.94
|-1.08
|Equity Share Capital
|10.26
|10.26
|10.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.30
|-0.93
|-1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.30
|-0.93
|-1.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.30
|-0.93
|-1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.30
|-0.93
|-1.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited