Jindal Photo Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 75% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 11:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Photo are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022 down 24.07% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 25% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Jindal Photo shares closed at 218.00 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.33% returns over the last 6 months and 198.83% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Photo
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 0.01 0.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 0.01 0.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.05
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.11 0.01 0.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -0.06 -0.13
Other Income -- 0.01 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -0.05 -0.13
Interest 1.41 1.29 1.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.57 -1.34 -1.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.57 -1.34 -1.42
Tax -0.23 -0.40 -0.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.34 -0.94 -1.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.34 -0.94 -1.08
Equity Share Capital 10.26 10.26 10.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.30 -0.93 -1.05
Diluted EPS -1.30 -0.93 -1.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.30 -0.93 -1.05
Diluted EPS -1.30 -0.93 -1.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

