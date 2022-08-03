Jindal Photo Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022 down 24.07% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 25% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Jindal Photo shares closed at 218.00 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.33% returns over the last 6 months and 198.83% over the last 12 months.