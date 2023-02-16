Jindal Photo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 down 8.65% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.