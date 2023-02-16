English
    Jindal Photo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Photo are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 down 8.65% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    Jindal Photo shares closed at 336.40 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.18% returns over the last 6 months and 0.61% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Photo
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.040.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.030.040.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.05
    Depreciation0.020.010.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.070.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.09-0.13
    Other Income0.01--0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.09-0.12
    Interest1.411.411.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.50-1.50-1.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.50-1.50-1.42
    Tax-0.37-0.38-0.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.13-1.12-1.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.13-1.12-1.04
    Equity Share Capital10.2610.2610.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.11-1.10-1.02
    Diluted EPS-1.11-1.10-1.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.11-1.10-1.02
    Diluted EPS-1.11-1.10-1.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

