 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jindal Photo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Photo are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 down 8.65% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Jindal Photo
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.03 0.04 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.03 0.04 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.05
Depreciation 0.02 0.01 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.07 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 -0.09 -0.13
Other Income 0.01 -- 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -0.09 -0.12
Interest 1.41 1.41 1.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.50 -1.50 -1.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.50 -1.50 -1.42
Tax -0.37 -0.38 -0.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.13 -1.12 -1.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.13 -1.12 -1.04
Equity Share Capital 10.26 10.26 10.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.11 -1.10 -1.02
Diluted EPS -1.11 -1.10 -1.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.11 -1.10 -1.02
Diluted EPS -1.11 -1.10 -1.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited