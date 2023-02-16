Jindal Photo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Photo are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 down 8.65% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
Jindal Photo shares closed at 336.40 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.18% returns over the last 6 months and 0.61% over the last 12 months.
|Jindal Photo
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.03
|0.04
|0.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.03
|0.04
|0.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.07
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.09
|-0.13
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.09
|-0.12
|Interest
|1.41
|1.41
|1.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.50
|-1.50
|-1.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.50
|-1.50
|-1.42
|Tax
|-0.37
|-0.38
|-0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.13
|-1.12
|-1.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.13
|-1.12
|-1.04
|Equity Share Capital
|10.26
|10.26
|10.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|-1.10
|-1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|-1.10
|-1.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|-1.10
|-1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|-1.10
|-1.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited