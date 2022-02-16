Jindal Photo Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 60% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021 down 10.64% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Jindal Photo shares closed at 333.75 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 278.62% returns over the last 6 months and 877.31% over the last 12 months.