Jindal Photo Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2020 down 9.3% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Jindal Photo shares closed at 37.30 on March 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 178.77% returns over the last 6 months and 210.83% over the last 12 months.