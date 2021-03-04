English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jindal Photo Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

March 04, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Photo are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2020 down 9.3% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Jindal Photo shares closed at 37.30 on March 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 178.77% returns over the last 6 months and 210.83% over the last 12 months.

Close
Jindal Photo
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.050.03--
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.050.03--
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.040.040.04
Depreciation0.020.010.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.040.03-0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.05-0.03
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.05-0.03
Interest1.191.181.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.24-1.23-1.19
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.24-1.23-1.19
Tax-0.30-0.30-0.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.94-0.93-0.86
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.94-0.93-0.86
Equity Share Capital10.2610.2610.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.92-0.91-0.85
Diluted EPS-0.92-0.91-0.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.92-0.91-0.85
Diluted EPS-0.92-0.91-0.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Consumer Goods - Electronic #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Photo #Results
first published: Mar 4, 2021 09:00 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin phase 3 trials efficacy at 81%, says Bharat Biotech; France looking to secure the Indian vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin phase 3 trials efficacy at 81%, says Bharat Biotech; France looking to secure the Indian vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.