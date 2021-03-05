Jindal Photo Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2020 down 9.3% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Jindal Photo shares closed at 36.00 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 167.66% returns over the last 6 months and 224.03% over the last 12 months.