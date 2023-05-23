English
    Jindal Photo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore, up 77700% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Photo are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore in March 2023 up 77700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.91 crore in March 2023 down 38.28% from Rs. 84.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.66 crore in March 2023 up 19250% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    Jindal Photo EPS has decreased to Rs. 50.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 81.99 in March 2022.

    Jindal Photo shares closed at 368.20 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.03% returns over the last 6 months and 76.55% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Photo
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.780.030.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.780.030.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.050.05
    Depreciation0.010.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.060.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.65-0.10-0.06
    Other Income--0.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.65-0.09-0.05
    Interest1.401.411.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.25-1.50-1.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.25-1.50-1.34
    Tax-0.14-0.36-0.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.39-1.14-0.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.39-1.14-0.91
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates45.5243.7385.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates51.9142.5984.11
    Equity Share Capital10.2610.2610.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS50.6041.5281.99
    Diluted EPS50.6041.5281.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS50.6041.5281.99
    Diluted EPS50.6041.5281.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 23, 2023 10:36 am