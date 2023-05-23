Jindal Photo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore, up 77700% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore in March 2023 up 77700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.91 crore in March 2023 down 38.28% from Rs. 84.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.66 crore in March 2023 up 19250% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Jindal Photo EPS has decreased to Rs. 50.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 81.99 in March 2022.

Jindal Photo shares closed at 368.20 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.03% returns over the last 6 months and 76.55% over the last 12 months.