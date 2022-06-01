 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jindal Photo Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 90% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Photo are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 90% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.11 crore in March 2022 up 5900.69% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Jindal Photo EPS has increased to Rs. 81.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2021.

Jindal Photo shares closed at 216.40 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.36% returns over the last 6 months and 261.27% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Photo
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 0.02 0.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 0.02 0.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.06
Depreciation 0.01 0.02 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.01 0.08 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 -0.13 -0.02
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.12 --
Interest 1.29 1.30 1.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.34 -1.42 -1.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.34 -1.42 -1.19
Tax -0.43 -0.39 0.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.91 -1.03 -1.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.91 -1.03 -1.44
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 85.02 4.17 -0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 84.11 3.14 -1.45
Equity Share Capital 10.26 10.26 10.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 81.99 3.06 -1.41
Diluted EPS 81.99 3.06 -1.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 81.99 3.06 -1.41
Diluted EPS 81.99 3.06 -1.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Consumer Goods - Electronic #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Photo #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2022 10:58 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.