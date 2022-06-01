Jindal Photo Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 90% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 90% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.11 crore in March 2022 up 5900.69% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Jindal Photo EPS has increased to Rs. 81.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2021.

Jindal Photo shares closed at 216.40 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.36% returns over the last 6 months and 261.27% over the last 12 months.