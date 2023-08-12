Jindal Photo Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, up 4400% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in June 2023 up 4400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.53 crore in June 2023 down 33.1% from Rs. 50.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 up 326.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

Jindal Photo EPS has decreased to Rs. 32.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 48.86 in June 2022.

Jindal Photo shares closed at 324.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.79% returns over the last 6 months and 50.63% over the last 12 months.