Jindal Photo Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 75% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 11:17 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Photo are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.12 crore in June 2022 down 82.8% from Rs. 291.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 25% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Jindal Photo EPS has decreased to Rs. 48.86 in June 2022 from Rs. 284.08 in June 2021.

Jindal Photo shares closed at 216.40 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.83% returns over the last 6 months and 195.02% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Photo
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 0.01 0.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 0.01 0.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.05
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.11 0.01 0.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -0.06 -0.13
Other Income -- 0.01 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -0.05 -0.13
Interest 1.41 1.29 1.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.57 -1.34 -1.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.57 -1.34 -1.42
Tax -0.25 -0.43 -0.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.32 -0.91 -1.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.32 -0.91 -1.08
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 51.44 85.02 292.49
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 50.12 84.11 291.41
Equity Share Capital 10.26 10.26 10.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 48.86 81.99 284.08
Diluted EPS 48.86 81.99 284.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 48.86 81.99 284.08
Diluted EPS 48.86 81.99 284.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 11:11 pm
