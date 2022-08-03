Jindal Photo Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.12 crore in June 2022 down 82.8% from Rs. 291.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 25% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Jindal Photo EPS has decreased to Rs. 48.86 in June 2022 from Rs. 284.08 in June 2021.

Jindal Photo shares closed at 216.40 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.83% returns over the last 6 months and 195.02% over the last 12 months.