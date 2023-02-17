 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jindal Photo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Photo are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.59 crore in December 2022 up 1256.37% from Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Jindal Photo
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.03 0.04 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.03 0.04 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.05
Depreciation 0.02 0.01 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.07 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 -0.09 -0.13
Other Income 0.01 -- 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -0.09 -0.12
Interest 1.41 1.41 1.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.50 -1.50 -1.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.50 -1.50 -1.42
Tax -0.36 -0.38 -0.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.14 -1.12 -1.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.14 -1.12 -1.03
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 43.73 23.66 4.17
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 42.59 22.54 3.14
Equity Share Capital 10.26 10.26 10.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 41.52 21.97 3.06
Diluted EPS 41.52 21.97 3.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 41.52 21.97 3.06
Diluted EPS 41.52 21.97 3.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited