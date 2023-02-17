Jindal Photo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.59 crore in December 2022 up 1256.37% from Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Jindal Photo EPS has increased to Rs. 41.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.06 in December 2021.

Jindal Photo shares closed at 335.75 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.89% returns over the last 6 months and -4.07% over the last 12 months.