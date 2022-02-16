Jindal Photo Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 60% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2021 up 434.04% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Jindal Photo EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.92 in December 2020.

Jindal Photo shares closed at 333.75 on February 15, 2022 (BSE)