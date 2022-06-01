Jindal Leasefin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 1276.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 1276.92% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 up 3326.67% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Jindal Leasefin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.

Jindal Leasefin shares closed at 23.00 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.77% returns over the last 6 months and 57.53% over the last 12 months.