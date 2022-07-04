Jindal Leasefin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 1276.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 1276.92% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 up 3326.67% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Jindal Leasefin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.

Jindal Leasefin shares closed at 21.35 on July 01, 2022 (BSE)