English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jindal Leasefin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 1276.92% Y-o-Y

    July 04, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Leasefin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 1276.92% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 up 3326.67% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

    Jindal Leasefin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.

    Close

    Jindal Leasefin shares closed at 21.35 on July 01, 2022 (BSE)

    Jindal Leasefin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.05--0.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.05--0.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-0.020.010.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.05-0.03-0.05
    Other Income0.150.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.20-0.03-0.05
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.20-0.03-0.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.20-0.03-0.05
    Tax-0.130.01-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.34-0.04-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.34-0.04-0.01
    Equity Share Capital3.013.013.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves4.924.56--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.13-0.14-0.03
    Diluted EPS1.13-0.14-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.13-0.14-0.03
    Diluted EPS1.13-0.14-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Jindal Leasefin #Results
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 09:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.