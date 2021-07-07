Jindal Leasefin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, up 587.5% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Leasefin are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2021 up 587.5% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 115.81% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021 down 122.73% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020.
Jindal Leasefin shares closed at 12.26 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 43.73% returns over the last 6 months
|Jindal Leasefin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.02
|-0.04
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.02
|0.22
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.02
|0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|-0.02
|0.22
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.02
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|-0.04
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|-0.04
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|3.01
|3.01
|3.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|4.52
|4.18
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.14
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.14
|0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.14
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.14
|0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited