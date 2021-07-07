Jindal Leasefin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, up 587.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2021 up 587.5% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 115.81% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021 down 122.73% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020.

Jindal Leasefin shares closed at 12.26 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 43.73% returns over the last 6 months