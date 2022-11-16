Jindal Hotels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore, up 5.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore in September 2022 up 5.51% from Rs. 7.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2022 down 113.47% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2022 down 38.83% from Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2021.

Jindal Hotels shares closed at 45.30 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.69% returns over the last 6 months and 27.79% over the last 12 months.