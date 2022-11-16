Jindal Hotels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore, up 5.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore in September 2022 up 5.51% from Rs. 7.53 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2022 down 113.47% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2022 down 38.83% from Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2021.
Jindal Hotels shares closed at 45.30 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.69% returns over the last 6 months and 27.79% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jindal Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.94
|9.95
|7.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.94
|9.95
|7.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.77
|2.05
|1.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.80
|1.71
|1.35
|Depreciation
|1.21
|1.18
|1.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.41
|4.09
|2.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|0.92
|0.65
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.35
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|1.27
|0.86
|Interest
|1.32
|1.25
|1.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.27
|0.02
|-0.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.27
|0.02
|-0.37
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.01
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.25
|0.01
|-0.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.25
|0.01
|-0.58
|Equity Share Capital
|7.00
|7.00
|6.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.78
|0.01
|-0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-1.78
|0.01
|-0.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.78
|0.01
|-0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-1.78
|0.01
|-0.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited