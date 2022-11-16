 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jindal Hotels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore, up 5.51% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore in September 2022 up 5.51% from Rs. 7.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2022 down 113.47% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2022 down 38.83% from Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2021.

Jindal Hotels shares closed at 45.30 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.69% returns over the last 6 months and 27.79% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Hotels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.94 9.95 7.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.94 9.95 7.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.77 2.05 1.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.80 1.71 1.35
Depreciation 1.21 1.18 1.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.41 4.09 2.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.25 0.92 0.65
Other Income 0.30 0.35 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 1.27 0.86
Interest 1.32 1.25 1.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.27 0.02 -0.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.27 0.02 -0.37
Tax -0.02 0.01 0.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.25 0.01 -0.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.25 0.01 -0.58
Equity Share Capital 7.00 7.00 6.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.78 0.01 -0.88
Diluted EPS -1.78 0.01 -0.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.78 0.01 -0.88
Diluted EPS -1.78 0.01 -0.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Jindal Hotels #Results
first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am