    Jindal Hotels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore, up 5.51% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore in September 2022 up 5.51% from Rs. 7.53 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2022 down 113.47% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2022 down 38.83% from Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2021.

    Jindal Hotels shares closed at 45.30 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.69% returns over the last 6 months and 27.79% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.949.957.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.949.957.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.772.051.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.801.711.35
    Depreciation1.211.181.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.414.092.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.250.920.65
    Other Income0.300.350.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.051.270.86
    Interest1.321.251.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.270.02-0.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.270.02-0.37
    Tax-0.020.010.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.250.01-0.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.250.01-0.58
    Equity Share Capital7.007.006.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.780.01-0.88
    Diluted EPS-1.780.01-0.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.780.01-0.88
    Diluted EPS-1.780.01-0.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Jindal Hotels #Results
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am