Jindal Hotels Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.32 crore, up 14.16% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 8.32 crore in September 2018 up 14.16% from Rs. 7.29 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2018 up 153.55% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in September 2018 down 3.21% from Rs. 2.49 crore in September 2017.

Jindal Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.67 in September 2017.

Jindal Hotels shares closed at 49.25 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -37.14% returns over the last 6 months and -16.53% over the last 12 months.