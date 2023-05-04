Jindal Hotels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.92 crore, up 27.59% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 10.92 12.58 8.56 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 10.92 12.58 8.56 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.13 2.19 2.02 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.80 1.85 1.76 Depreciation 1.35 1.11 1.25 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.73 4.23 3.50 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.91 3.20 0.04 Other Income 0.16 0.20 0.08 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.07 3.40 0.11 Interest 1.28 1.31 1.24 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.79 2.09 -1.12 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.79 2.09 -1.12 Tax 0.08 -0.51 -0.66 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.71 2.60 -0.46 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.71 2.60 -0.46 Equity Share Capital 7.00 7.00 7.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.01 3.71 -0.70 Diluted EPS 1.01 3.71 -0.70 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.01 3.71 -0.70 Diluted EPS 1.01 3.71 -0.70 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited