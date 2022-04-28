Jindal Hotels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.56 crore, up 15.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.56 crore in March 2022 up 15.16% from Rs. 7.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 up 81.76% from Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022 up 655.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

Jindal Hotels shares closed at 49.10 on April 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 44.84% returns over the last 6 months and 111.64% over the last 12 months.