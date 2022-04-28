 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal Hotels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.56 crore, up 15.16% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.56 crore in March 2022 up 15.16% from Rs. 7.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 up 81.76% from Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022 up 655.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

Jindal Hotels shares closed at 49.10 on April 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 44.84% returns over the last 6 months and 111.64% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Hotels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.56 10.18 7.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.56 10.18 7.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.02 2.18 1.79
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.76 1.51 1.56
Depreciation 1.25 1.23 1.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.50 3.53 3.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 1.74 -1.11
Other Income 0.08 0.20 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.11 1.94 -1.04
Interest 1.24 1.16 1.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.12 0.77 -2.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.12 0.77 -2.22
Tax -0.66 -0.29 0.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.46 1.06 -2.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.46 1.06 -2.54
Equity Share Capital 7.00 6.65 6.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.70 1.60 -3.97
Diluted EPS -0.70 1.60 -3.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.70 1.60 -3.97
Diluted EPS -0.70 1.60 -3.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 28, 2022 08:42 am
