Jindal Hotels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.56 crore, up 15.16% Y-o-Y
April 28, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.56 crore in March 2022 up 15.16% from Rs. 7.43 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 up 81.76% from Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022 up 655.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.
Jindal Hotels shares closed at 49.10 on April 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 44.84% returns over the last 6 months and 111.64% over the last 12 months.
|Jindal Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.56
|10.18
|7.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.56
|10.18
|7.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.02
|2.18
|1.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.76
|1.51
|1.56
|Depreciation
|1.25
|1.23
|1.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.50
|3.53
|3.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|1.74
|-1.11
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.20
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|1.94
|-1.04
|Interest
|1.24
|1.16
|1.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.12
|0.77
|-2.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.12
|0.77
|-2.22
|Tax
|-0.66
|-0.29
|0.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.46
|1.06
|-2.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.46
|1.06
|-2.54
|Equity Share Capital
|7.00
|6.65
|6.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|1.60
|-3.97
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|1.60
|-3.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|1.60
|-3.97
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|1.60
|-3.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
