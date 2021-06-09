Jindal Hotels Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.43 crore, down 26.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.43 crore in March 2021 down 26.06% from Rs. 10.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2021 down 2465.86% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021 down 91.78% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2020.

Jindal Hotels shares closed at 37.85 on June 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 39.93% returns over the last 6 months and 78.96% over the last 12 months.