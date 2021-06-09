Jindal Hotels Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.43 crore, down 26.06% Y-o-Y
June 09, 2021 / 08:34 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.43 crore in March 2021 down 26.06% from Rs. 10.05 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2021 down 2465.86% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021 down 91.78% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2020.
Jindal Hotels shares closed at 37.85 on June 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 39.93% returns over the last 6 months and 78.96% over the last 12 months.
|Jindal Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.43
|5.30
|10.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.43
|5.30
|10.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.79
|1.20
|2.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.56
|1.13
|2.00
|Depreciation
|1.22
|1.22
|1.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.97
|2.19
|3.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.11
|-0.44
|0.85
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.04
|-0.42
|0.89
|Interest
|1.18
|1.22
|1.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.22
|-1.65
|-0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.22
|-1.65
|-0.25
|Tax
|0.32
|-0.06
|-0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.54
|-1.59
|0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.54
|-1.59
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|6.65
|6.00
|6.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.97
|-2.64
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-3.97
|-2.64
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.97
|-2.64
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-3.97
|-2.64
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited